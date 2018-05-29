Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay Visits Alex Garcia, Immigrant Claiming Sanctuary

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 6:16 AM

click to enlarge Alex Garcia (left) and Rep. William Lacy Clay met in Christ Church for around 30 minutes Friday. - CAMILLE RESPESS
  • CAMILLE RESPESS
  • Alex Garcia (left) and Rep. William Lacy Clay met in Christ Church for around 30 minutes Friday.
“Why break up a family?” U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-St. Louis) asked after his half-hour meeting with Alex Garcia and his wife, Carly, at Christ Church in Maplewood.

Garcia, 36, has lived in the U.S. for thirteen years. Last fall, he was denied his request to stay in the country as part of a new initiative to tighten immigration restrictions. Two prior requests, each valid for one year under the previous administration, had been approved.

Garcia’s wife and their five children reside in Poplar Bluff, a two and a half hour drive from the church where Garcia sought sanctuary in September. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, generally avoids making arrests at "sensitive locations," which include places of worship, and he hoped the publicity around his action would help him earn a reprieve. In November, he was on the cover of the Riverfront Times.

Eight months after arriving, Garcia is still living in the church. ICE hasn't made a move, but he's still under orders to leave — and if he sets foot outside Christ Church, he faces possible arrest and deportation.

On Friday, Clay came to the church to discuss what he could do for Garcia. Right now, though, Clay is searching for options.

“We are fishing to figure out a way forward to help this young man get reunited with his family,” he says.

Clay says action will start with immigration officials.

“This process begins with ICE,” he says, “and making an appeal to them to take another look at this case to realize that Alex has been a model citizen and has supported his family and is loved by his community.”

Though uncertain of what exact procedure will follow, Clay, who supports immigration reform, vows he will be there the day Garcia gets to walk out of Christ Church as a free man.

click to enlarge Rep. Clay met with Alex and Carly Garcia, as well as Sara John of the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America and Revered Rebecca Turner of Christ Church (left.) - CAMILLE RESPESS
  • Camille Respess
  • Rep. Clay met with Alex and Carly Garcia, as well as Sara John of the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America and Revered Rebecca Turner of Christ Church (left.)

If Garcia were to turn himself in or be arrested by immigration authorities, his deportation would prevent him from returning to the U.S. for a minimum of ten years. This is a chilling reality for the Garcia family, especially considering Honduras has one of the highest murder rates in the world — and the Garcias are raising five children.

Garcia’s growing support extends beyond Clay. In February, the Riverfront Times reported on fundraisers held in Saint Louis and Poplar Bluff for Garcia and his family.

As for Clay’s decision to meet with Garcia and work toward getting him to staying the U.S., Clay says, “No one should have to be separated from their family, from their community, when all he wanted was a better life.”

That’s exactly how Garcia and his wife, Carly, feel. Every Friday evening, Garcia’s wife drives from Poplar Bluff to the church and stays until Sunday evening. It’s the only way she can see her husband.

And because of that, Garcia has missed out on the little things with his family: a child’s first bike ride, preschool graduation, singing songs learned in church in the family’s home.

Carly Garcia says the uncertainty of her husband’s future is agonizing and painful.

“There is no other way to explain it,” she says.

But her and her husband’s meeting with Clay took away some of Carly Garcia’s concerns.

“I felt hopeful about it,” she says. “I’m excited. Hopefully we can get change so we can get him home.”

In the meantime, Alex Garcia will continue spending his time in Christ Church: doing handy work, painting and trying to sleep when he can. Clay, too, says he will be at work, trying to get Garcia the chance to stay in the U.S. for good.

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Life Begins at Conception' Law Means 13-Year-Old Was Really 14, Molester Argues Read More

  2. Segregation Levels in St. Louis Remain High, Study Finds Read More

  3. STL County Police Delete Tweet Advising 'Don't Drive Sober,' But We're Already Drunk Read More

  4. Jackson County Prosecutor Agrees to Serve as Special Prosecutor for Greitens Read More

  5. The Syrian Refugees Escaped War, Only to Land in One of St. Louis' Toughest Neighborhoods Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation