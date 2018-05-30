5 Things to Know About Mike Parson, Missouri's Boring New Governor

click to enlarge Screenshot via YouTube

Your new governor, Mike Parson.

On Friday, Missourians will bid a final farewell to Eric Greitens, who has an exciting post-gubernatorial life waiting for him in various courtrooms. Replacing the former political wunderkind is Lt. Governor Mike Parson, a fellow Republican, but one cast in a far different mold.

Parson is a devout Baptist, an Army veteran, a farmer, a former sheriff and a longtime presence in the state legislature in both the House and Senate. Whatever kind of governor he'll turn out to be, he'll have to work to establish a legacy outside of Greitens' jagged shadow.

click to enlarge Screenshot via MEC