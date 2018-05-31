Star Saint Louis University Baseball Player Suspended — After Key Games

click to enlarge
-
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
-
Saint Louis University baseball player Parker Sniatynski is facing sexual assault allegations.
The Saint Louis University baseball team suspended a star player accused of sexual assault — but only after he helped them win two key games last week.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained a letter
dated May 25 from the director of the university's Student Responsibility & Community Standards office, recommending Parker Sniatynski be expelled. As the daily first reported, the senior left fielder still played in conference tournament games that night and on Saturday.
SLU won both games to take the Atlantic Ten conference title and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Sniatynski was named to the conference all-tournament team.
And only then, on Tuesday, was the left-fielder suspended.
In January, a female student reported that the senior starter had sexual intercourse with her while she was incapacitated from drinking. In the letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch
, Student Responsibility & Community Standards director Katherine Weathers wrote that the student and other witnesses seemed credible. Her account was reportedly backed up copies of text messages.
Weathers added that Sniatynski admitted he had "sexual contact" with the student, but he denied that it included intercourse. The director also considered statements from a second female student who accused Sniatynski of doing the same thing to her in September 2017. The findings of the standards office recommended expulsion in both incidents.
Sniatynski, who has not been criminally charged, had remained on the team throughout the investigation.
Brian Kunderman, a spokesman for the SLU athletic department, refused to tell the Post-Dispatch
when the team learned of the May 25 letter. The Riverfront Times
has also reached out to Kunderman. We'll update the story if we hear back.
Sniatynski has until Thursday to appeal the newly released findings. SLU is scheduled to play its first game in the NCAA regional on Friday against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.