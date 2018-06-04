Couple Somehow Survives Inside Car Being Shot to Absolute Hell

click to enlarge
Two people were hospitalized last night after their car was blasted by gunfire, riddled with bullet holes until it resembled a block of Swiss cheese.
Photos of the white sedan show nearly 30 visible bullet holes on the left side of the vehicle alone. Incredibly, the two victims, a man and a woman, survived and made it to a hospital.
The couple is listed as stable, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
. According to police, the man was shot in the leg, while the woman was wounded in the back.
Police say the shooting was reported after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Walton Avenue, but the car ultimately wound up in the parking lot of a north city White Castle at North Kingshighway and Natural Bridge.
Here's another look at that car:
The shooting capped a violent weekend in St. Louis. On Saturday, a 29-year-old man was fatally wounded by gunfire
while driving on a Highway 40 overpass near IKEA. Police found his car around 2:30 p.m. on the interstate just west of Vandeventer. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.
And later on Saturday night, in Soulard, police say a man riding a bike shot at a Joanie's Pizzeria worker
who objected to the man throwing rocks at Bastille Bar and Grill. The worker returned fire, hitting the rock-thrower in the knee. The shooting was second to take place in Soulard in a matter of days, as Bastille bartender Peyton Keene was shot and killed outside the bar last Tuesday.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.