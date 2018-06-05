Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

St. Louis Is Nation's 26th Most Densely Populated Big City, Far Ahead of KC

Posted By on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge The Central West End is one of St. Louis' densest neighborhoods. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • The Central West End is one of St. Louis' densest neighborhoods.
St. Louis may have fallen to 61st in the U.S. when based strictly on the population within city limits, according to recent census data.

But by one equally important measure, we're not doing nearly so bad — we're actually 26th when it comes to population density. And that's a far more valuable metric when assessing the feel of a city, the kind of vibrancy that makes people want to visit and even put down roots.

The density numbers were calculated by Cleveland.com, an arm of the daily newspaper there. As the paper shows, we've got a relatively compact 61.9 square miles, which makes our population of 308,626 much more compact than many cities that technically boast higher numbers of residents.

In fact, judged by density, we rank higher than Detroit, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville and many, many others currently perceived as "growing" or even "thriving."

Closer to home, Missouri's second densest city came nowhere close. Kansas City, Missouri, ranked No. 78 on the list, showing that being the biggest in Missouri certainly doesn't equate to having the highest population per square mile.

No. 1? New York City, of course, followed by San Francisco, Jersey City, Boston and Miami.

As for Cleveland, whose newspaper compiled the list, it actually finished just behind St. Louis, with a density of 385,525 across its 77 square miles. That's good enough to rank 27th.

Check out the whole list at Cleveland.com.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Uneasy After Recent Shootings, Soulard Plans a Second-Line Parade Read More

  2. Couple Somehow Survives Inside Car Being Shot to Absolute Hell Read More

  3. Zi Wang Thought He'd Cracked the Toxo Parasite. Then He Made His Breakthrough Disappear Read More

  4. Black Drivers Stopped in Missouri at a Rate 85 Percent Higher Than Whites Read More

  5. Peyton Keene, Bastille Bartender Killed in Soulard, 'Smiled at Everyone' Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation