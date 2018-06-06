Berkeley Woman Drives Into Shootout That Leaves Two Dead

click to enlarge
A Berkeley homeowner pulled onto her street just in time to witness a shootout that left two people dead on Tuesday, according to police.
Fox 2 reports
that when Sandrel Armstrong drove onto Graybirch Drive in north St. Louis county on Tuesday afternoon, the bullets were already flying.
“When I got to my street I heard gunshots, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Armstrong tells Fox 2. “Then I heard another set of gunshots.”
Armstrong says it was a group of young men that were shooting at one another. She says she got out of her car and pleaded with them to stop, but by then it was already too late.
“I saw it actually happening and I said, 'Hey what are you doing?'" she says. "But it was done already.”
Armstrong says some of the men attempted to put another man — presumably a gunshot victim — in the back of their car before racing away from the scene.
According to St. Louis County police, two of the men involved in the shootout later died in the hospital.
And there could easily have been more victims. Once the scene was clear, Armstrong says she found that a bullet had shattered one of the windows in her living room before puncturing a painting and embedding in her wall. Her seventeen-year-old son and her mom were in the house at the time of the shooting.
“She always sits here to look out the window,” Armstrong says of her mother. “Luckily she wasn’t sitting here today, because that’s where the bullet went.”
Police ask that anyone with information about the double homicide call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.
