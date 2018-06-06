St. Louis Woman’s Diary Reveals Alleged Role Disposing of a Dead Body

click to enlarge
VIA SLMPD
Joni Janis, shown in her mugshot.
Diaries don’t only contain lists of cute boys or notes about secret smooches. Sometimes a diary can be an important piece of evidence in a crime. In fact, Joni Janis’ diary got her charged with abandonment of a corpse.
The St. Louis woman’s journal was found by police at her home in the 8000 block of Morganford Road. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch
, the officers got a warrant for the search after "several witnesses reported that they had last seen” Kierstin Whitcher at Janis’ home. Whitcher died in February
under mysterious circumstances.
During the search, police found a very interesting piece of evidence — in Janis' own handwriting.
In her diary, Janis apparently wrote that Whitcher's body was left in her house by Janis’ downstairs tenant, who packed up his stuff and skipped out, telling her that Whitcher would eventually “wake up.” When it became clear that Whitcher had passed, Janis decided to get rid of the body by dumping it on the side of a road.
Janis, 37, described this night in late February as the day that "everything came crashing down." As the diary describes in truly horrible detail, Janis and two accomplices decided to “load her in the car, drop her off on the side of the highway with her lights on so she's found fast, and we walk home." They wore latex gloves to avoid leaving evidence and "walked home back down the freeway ... tossing our gloves along the way."
Janis previously faced four felony charges for possession of a controlled substance. She does not appear to have any other prior criminal record. Arraigned this morning, she is now jailed on a $40,000 bond.
