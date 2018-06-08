Impotent Loop Trolley Is Never Going to Come

-
Ooooh yeah, don't you want to park in our garage?
We've hoped
for it. We've dirty-talked
it. We've eyed
it. We've made it rain
on it. We've put ourselves in bondage
over it. We were ready for it before it was even tested
. And at one point there was even some slapping
and hitting
going on. But nope, no matter how much we want it, the Loop Trolley still won’t come.
What do we have to do? It’s been nearly eight long years
and we’re still here grinding, trying to get this thing to slide up our street.
And now, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch
, the Loop Trolley’s “most recent target period for beginning operations — sometime in the late spring — won't be met.”
They say it’s being held up because "everybody is waiting on Federal Transit Administration approval,'' but we know the truth. We know it’s because you can’t handle us getting all sexy
with MetroLink.
But we swear we’re ready to receive your big choo-choo now, Joe. Run that train on us!
