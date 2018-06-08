Special Prosecutor Won't Refile Invasion of Privacy Case vs. Greitens

No woman should have to endure the trauma that comes from her ex-husband selling her private story for a six-figure payout. No woman should have to turn on the television and watch as the most private and difficult moments of her life are broadcast despite pleading with the reporter for privacy. No woman should be forced to answer countless hours of highly personal questions that are in no way relevant to the issue of whether a nude photograph was taken without her consent. The most intimate details of her life were made public by a vengeful ex-husband and a second man willing to spend millions of dollars spreading lies about her in an effort to save his political career. My client did not ask for any of this treatment nor was she paid or otherwise compensated. No legal funds were created and no pleas for donations were made by her or on her behalf.As part of a deal to resign, Greitens saw a second felony charge, one alleging computer tampering, dismissed last week. For the first time since February 23, the man who was once a rising political star has no immediate possibility of criminal charges hanging overhead.
As my client, and the citizens of this state, move past this difficult time in Missouri's history, we hope other women in similar situations are not discouraged by this process. It takes real courage to testify once, let alone six times, but that courage exposes the truth.
