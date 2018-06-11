Racist Missouri Waitress Fired After 'N——r Hunting' Video

click to enlarge SnapChat

Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees. Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant.

Guess she'll be hunting for a new job.A Jefferson County woman filmed in one of the most racist, redneck Missourah scenes imaginable was fired from her south county waitressing gig today after the video went viral.In the clip, twenty-year-old Tabitha "Tabbie" Duncan, Michelob Ultra in hand, rides atop a truck as it rambles down a dirt road in the dark. It's pretty standard small-town idiocy, until a mostly off-camera narrator starts in with some jarring racism.Narrator: "So we going n****r hunting today or what?"Another idiot in a baseball cap: "We're going n****r hunting."Narrator: "We're fucking n****r hunting right now, uh?And then Duncan chimes in: "You get them n****s."That's a lot of terribleness for a fifteen-second SnapChat, horrifying enough that someone snatched the video and unleashed it on Facebook. Social media sleuths quickly identified Duncan as a waitress at. That led to a pretty energetic social media campaign to fire Duncan.Social, a breastaurant based in south St. Louis County, had previously featured Duncan prominently in a number of its social media posts. Shortly before lunch, the bar pulled down those Facebook posts and issued a statement, announcing Duncan had been canned.Duncan's personal Facebook page previously included some pro-Trump memes and a meme bashing NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem. Yesterday, she shared a quotation about everyone making mistakes. The quotation, which apparently originated on a different page, reads, "Everyone makes, mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life/sometimes good people make bad choices/It doesn't mean they are bad."Soon after posting it, she shut down her page.