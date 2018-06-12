March Against Separating Immigrant Children Will Be Downtown Thursday

click to enlarge
This Thursday you can march in support of keeping immigrant children and their families together when they are detained along the U.S. border and at other ports of entry.
The organization Families Belong Together
has launched a coordinated effort to give Americans a way to express their outrage about the hundreds (if not thousands) of children who have been separated from their parents
in detention centers, sometimes rounded up into cage-like containment cells
.
These marches will take place in multiple cities across the U.S.
on the same day at the same time. Organizers encourage participants to bring “signs, banners, large puppets — and your moral indignation” but also note that by choosing to participate “you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and of law enforcement.”
The St. Louis march starts at 11 a.m. this Thursday, June 14 at 1820 Market Street. More information can be found at the Families Belong Together website
or here
.
