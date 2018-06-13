Share
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Fenton Woman Set Up Victim in Fatal Ambush, Police Say

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge Grace Hatchet was charged with second-degree murder. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Grace Hatchet was charged with second-degree murder.

A Fenton woman led a 35-year-old St. Louis County man into a fatal ambush, police say.

Grace Hatchet, 43, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder in the February 25 killing of Eddie Byrd Jr. St. Louis County police say the two were together in a car around 12:30 a.m. when a shooter arrived and blasted the unsuspecting Byrd.

For months, the case went unsolved. But police now say Hatchet had set up Byrd to be robbed, notifying the killer of their location in the 8300 block of Hatina Drive, which is in Berkeley.

Her associate arrived as planned, but instead of just robbing him, shot Byrd at least once. Berkeley police officers responded to reports of gunfire and spotted the vehicle.

Officers tried "life-saving techniques," police say, but it was too late for Byrd. He died at the scene.

Hatchet has now confessed to her role in the deadly set up, police say. She was jailed on $250,000 bond. Detectives have identified the shooter, but they're still looking for him, St. Louis County police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

