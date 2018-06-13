Share
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Illinois Man Attacks Daffy Duck at Six Flags, Alcohol May Have Been Involved

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge MARTIN LEWISON
It's duck season after all at the Six Flags in Eureka, where an Illinois man reportedly attacked an employee wearing a Daffy Duck costume earlier this month.

KMOV reports that a 23-year-old man from Caseyville, Illinois assaulted the employee, a 19-year-old who was probably already having a rough enough go of it, what with having to wear a mascot costume in the St. Louis summer heat and all, on June 3 at approximately 8:50 p.m. Eureka police say that the man grabbed the costume by the bill, attempted to pull the employee to the ground and threatened to "beat his ass."

Shockingly, alcohol may have been involved, according to police, who say the suspect smelled like booze.

The Leader reports that there were no injuries. The man from Caseyville admitted to police that he grabbed the bill of the costume, but claims he thought that was allowed because he saw other people doing it.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and will have to appear in Eureka Municipal Court.

Elmer Fudd could not be reached for comment.

