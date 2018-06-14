Clowns Armed with Semi-Automatics Pull Off Head Shop Heist

click to enlarge COURTESY FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS POLICE

Two men in clown masks robbed a Mr. Nice Guy outpost in Fairview Heights.

Police in the Metro East are curious: "Have you seen these clowns?"Cops in Fairview Heights, Illinois, are asking because these two particular clowns, armed with semi-automatic handguns, robbed a Mr. Nice Guy outpost on Monday night.It was about 9:40 p.m. when the two marched through the doors of the spacious head shop, bypassing the hookahs, posters and small glass pipes shaped like animals. The men found a clerk and demanded money from the cash register. Then they left with an undisclosed sum.When police weren't able to find the men after nearly two days of searching, they released surveillance video clips of the stickup.It's hard to tell what the suspects look like when they're not wearing clown masks, which is obviously the point, but police ask people to notice specifics about the men's clothing. One of the clowns, who topped off his big-nosed mask with a stocking cap, wore a pair of white-and-black Nikes with red shoelaces.His accomplice's outfit was less distinctive — dark shirt, dark pants, dark shoes. He wore the mask of a balding old man with a ring of fake gray hair.If you know anything about either clown, police ask that you call them at 618-489-2100.