Share
Email
Print

Monday, June 18, 2018

'Large Bear' Roaming Ballwin Has West County Suburb on High Alert

Posted By on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge People in Ballwin spotted a bear, although probably not this bear, because this bear was in Sweden. - COURTESY MAGNUS JOHANSSON/FLICKR
  • COURTESY MAGNUS JOHANSSON/FLICKR
  • People in Ballwin spotted a bear, although probably not this bear, because this bear was in Sweden.
Public Service Announcement: There is a bear in Ballwin! And it's a "large bear," if the people who called the city's police department can be trusted.

Witnesses spotted said bear about 8:30 p.m. Sunday as it ran between the Castle Pines subdivision and Oak Run Lane. There are a bunch of houses in the area, but also a lot of trees. It is just north of Castlewood State Park, which seems like one of the better places in the area to live if you're a bear.

Police say you should be careful, especially if you have pets.

"At this time, we are urging residents in the southern portion of Ballwin to keep their animals inside, bring in trash and be alert to the possibility of a bear in the area," police said in social media posts last night.

It is apparently bear season. People in the small north Jefferson County town of Pevely also spotted a lanky black bear last week. Police there suggested the possibility of two bears in the vicinity, saying everyone should be alert without freaking out.

"We can not guarantee the bear will not do any harm to humans IF put in a situation where it has to do 'bear things' to defend itself," Pevely cops said in in a Facebook post. "However; we do believe there is no reason to worry. Please keep an extra eye on small pets and for a few days we recommend you bring in any animal feed."

Both Pevely and Ballwin police contacted the state Department of Conservation for help with the roaming bears.

This morning, Ballwin cops advised there have been no more bear sightings, but told people to keep an eye out. Also, "please do not approach the bear if you happen to see it."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man Driving With a Jack in Place of a Tire Is the Most St. Louis Thing Ever Read More

  2. Air Force Boots Tabbie Duncan After Racist 'N——r Hunting' Video Read More

  3. With New Pro Se Guide, ArchCity Hopes to Empower Citizens in Court and With Cops Read More

  4. Brutal Beating on MetroLink Monday Results in Charges Against 3 Men Read More

  5. Obama Group Puts Ann Wagner on Its Election Hit List Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation