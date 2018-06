Post-Dispatch Layoffs Claim 5 More in Newsroom

I was laid off today. There's a chance I could be saved through the buyout process. I'm really proud of my most recent work on air ambulances and I'm happy for the families whose massive bills were overturned. #journalismmatters — Samantha Liss (@samanthann) June 19, 2018

Last week,reporter Mike Faulk put in his notice , saying he'll be moving back to Washington state after a high-profile stint at the daily that included being arrested covering protests last September.But yesterday, the paper sped things up — they laid him off.Faulk was among five newsroom layoffs yesterday. Samantha Liss, who covers the healthcare industry, was also among those let go, as she tweeted last night.Liss is the reporter behind the's recent attention-grabbing work on the high cost of air ambulance bills , which led to calls for a federal investigation Both colleagues and readers reacted last night:Tracy Rouch, the paper's spokeswoman, characterized the layoffs as "a workforce reduction" and confirmed that five newsroom jobs were affected.Yet as Liss' tweet indicates, yesterday's layoffs are not necessarily the end of the story for those affected. If other newsroom staffers decide to take buyouts, they could yet keep their jobs. That happened to Liss in a previous round in 2015, whencolumnist Bill McClellan and eight others opted to retire and save their colleagues' jobs We're still trying to learn who else was affected; we'll update this post as we learn more.As for Faulk, adding him to the layoff list saves the job of someone who is planning to stay on at the paper. But, as he tweeted last night, it still moved up his day of departure — he'd been planning to work through July 1. Instead, his last day was yesterday, June 18.