Post-Dispatch Layoffs Claim 5 More in Newsroom

I was laid off today. There's a chance I could be saved through the buyout process. I'm really proud of my most recent work on air ambulances and I'm happy for the families whose massive bills were overturned. #journalismmatters — Samantha Liss (@samanthann) June 19, 2018

Depressing for @stltoday. Sam's stories make a difference. Her recent work on Mo. residents getting slammed w/ huge air ambulance bills has moved federal & state lawmakers to action https://t.co/PRmwzUNOTQ Hopefully her job will be saved in a buyout. If not hire her, she's great https://t.co/TEl7KADpm5 — David Carson (@PDPJ) June 19, 2018

Crushed to hear this. Samantha Liss has been doing valuable work in a crucial area of coverage. https://t.co/ZJU9iwJbZq — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) June 19, 2018