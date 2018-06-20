Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

St. Louis Walked #WithRefugees on World Refugee Day

Posted By on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 8:53 PM

click to enlarge Many children with their own signs marched alongside their families. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • Many children with their own signs marched alongside their families.

About 100 St. Louis residents met at the International Institute of St. Louis this afternoon to march in solidarity with refugees across the world. The march down South Grand was one of many across the nation held on June 20 for the UN's World Refugee Day.

Marchers, both young and old, wore blue and held homemade signs showing support and love for those who have fled their home countries.

click to enlarge Several signs and T-shirts could be seen donning the Statue of Liberty. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • Several signs and T-shirts could be seen donning the Statue of Liberty.

The United Nations Association of St. Louis and the International Institute organized the march. They requested that participants stay quiet, not chanting, during the walk through the Tower Grove East and South neighborhoods as marchers headed to Rooster on South Grand.

"It's about showing your signage," an institute employees said before the march.

The international drum group Joia played music as the march made its way down the streets.

click to enlarge The percussion group Joia plays music from all over the world in St. Louis. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • The percussion group Joia plays music from all over the world in St. Louis.

The group ended at Rooster, which held a fundraiser for the institute and even made a specialty cocktail for the night.

Scroll for more photos of the march.

click to enlarge "Go to the principal's office...Trump!" - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • "Go to the principal's office...Trump!"
click to enlarge #WithRefugees was the hashtag for the event. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • #WithRefugees was the hashtag for the event.
click to enlarge Even though the temperatures were high, many showed up for this event with smiles and excitement. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • Even though the temperatures were high, many showed up for this event with smiles and excitement.
click to enlarge This sign could be seen all over the neighborhood. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • This sign could be seen all over the neighborhood.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mopeds Are a Great Time ... If You Don't Mind Breaking Down (and Breaking Bones) Read More

  2. Piazza Imo, a $3 Million Italian-Inspired Public Square, to Open on the Hill Read More

  3. Multiple CWE Women Kidnapped, Robbed by 'Armed and Dangerous" Suspect Read More

  4. Verizon Wins Test of St. Louis Wireless Networks Read More

  5. Post-Dispatch Layoffs Claim 5 More in Newsroom Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation