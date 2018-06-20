Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Verizon Wins Test of St. Louis Wireless Networks

Posted By on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 5:59 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Can you hear me now? If you're on the Verizon network, the answer in St. Louis is almost always yes.

PCMag recently tested data speeds on four networks — AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile — in the nation's largest 30 cities. It found that T-Mobile dominated in the southeast, while Verizon claimed the prize just about everywhere else. In fact, it found, Verizon won or tied in 19 of 36 areas tested (30 cities plus six rural areas).

The only surprise in St. Louis in light of that? How well Sprint did.

In the thirteen sites the magazine tested across the city and nearby suburbs, Sprint performed exceptionally well. In fact, PCMag writes, if you're just looking to stream video, not post it, you may be just as happy on Sprint.

As author Sascha Segan writes, "Sprint notched the highest average download speeds across our 13 St. Louis test sites, and notably, it didn't show a deep dip at any location — it was fast all over town. Sprint couldn't win, though, because its network is so biased toward downloads rather than uploads. If you're streaming music or video rather than posting it, you'll have a great experience on Sprint, but Verizon is the best network for the widest variety of uses."

Overall, though, the magazine gives Verizon a "speed score" of 98 out of 100 in St. Louis, with T-Mobile coming in close behind with a 91. Sprint earned an 89, and AT&T brought up the rear with 84 points.

The reasons for AT&T's low score? Its "ping time" — the time it takes for the phone to send a small packet to the server — was nearly ten seconds slower than the other three networks. It also had trouble with bigger downloads.

For more on the St. Louis results, visit PCMag's website.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mopeds Are a Great Time ... If You Don't Mind Breaking Down (and Breaking Bones) Read More

  2. Post-Dispatch Layoffs Claim 5 More in Newsroom Read More

  3. Man Driving With a Jack in Place of a Tire Is the Most St. Louis Thing Ever Read More

  4. Moron Finds Way to Blame Missouri Senator for Trump Immigration Policy Read More

  5. Theft Charge Dropped Against St. Louis County Police Commander Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation