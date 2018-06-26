Share
Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Now Just $74 Buys You A Flight From STL to Tampa or Ft. Myers

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/WORLD POKER TOUR
Sun Country Airlines is setting up shop at St. Louis Lambert International Airport — and that means cheap, direct flights to both Ft. Myers and Tampa. In fact, the airline says, introductory rates will be as low as $74 per flight.

The Ft. Myers flights will run seasonally on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning October 3. Routes to Tampa will take flight on Thursdays and Sundays beginning November 1. Booking is live right now.

“Sun Country has a great track record for service to many of the top vacation destinations over the years, and we’re thrilled to be part of their launch for scheduled service to and from St. Louis,” STL Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “The addition of Sun Country gives our travelers even more options to two popular Florida destinations.”

Sun Country, which is based in Minneapolis/St. Paul, professes to be just as excited.

“We are thrilled to offer new nonstop service from St. Louis to these popular leisure destinations” says Ben Brookman, Vice President of Network and Pricing at Sun Country Airlines. “The addition of Fort Myers and Tampa allows us to offer Midwest travelers even more choice and value when making make their vacation plans.”

To celebrate the launch, the airline is also offering a chance for ten St. Louisans to win free tickets to its Florida destinations, beginning today. Winners will be randomly drawn, with no purchase necessary to win (though you have to fly on the dates they pick). See its website for details.

