Thursday, June 28, 2018

St. Louis Renters Desperately Want In-Unit Laundry, But Aren't Getting It

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 8:24 AM

Is there any sight more depressing?

Apparently, St. Louisans want to do their laundry in the comfort of their own apartments. And, according to a new report from Apartment List, St. Louis just isn’t delivering.

The apartment rental site collected data on renters’ search patterns and available units across the country to show where each city is falling short. According to its report, released yesterday, 50 percent of St. Louis apartment hunters are looking for in-unit laundry, yet only seven percent of properties have it. So, hey, you're not alone in having to lug your dirty clothes down to your apartment building's basement.

What St. Louis offers too much of? Balconies. Apartment List found that balconies are the most oversupplied amenity in the city. With our limited supply of breathtaking views and nearly constant bad weather, this isn't too surprising.

St. Louis landlords are not offering up enough for renters overall, the report finds. But maybe that's just because we're greedy. Locally, "renter demand [is] above the national average for five of the ten amenities we analyzed" — which include parking, pools, gyms, hardwood floors, pet-friendliness and dishwashers.

St. Louisans, ApartmentList concludes, "are likely to have a below average chance of finding all the amenities they want, and a below average chance of ending up with extra amenities that they don’t want." Such a bummer. But have you seen our hardwood floors?

For the full report, click here.

