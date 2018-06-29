That Storm Yesterday Really Jacked Some Shit Up

Fundraiser gone bad! In the basement of Anheuser-Bush Brewery. Thank you for keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/vpx6C6bkyB— Jay Nelson 🇺🇸 (@Jay_Nelson2020) June 28, 2018
St. Louis tornado warning: Everyone at Fields Foods, including me and my wife, is being sent into the cooler in the back of the store to take shelter. #stlwx— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) June 28, 2018
Rider Alert: Due to severe weather, MetroLink trains are currently holding in place in safe locations until the storm passes. Passengers may experience delays of up to 30 minutes at this time.— Metro (@STLMetro) June 28, 2018
The most Midwest shit I’ve ever seen is the fact that I am at a bar & the tornado sirens went off, & not a single person left the bar. #stlwx— Amanda M. (@akmeeks) June 28, 2018
Crazy strong clouds rolling into Brentwood #stl a few minutes ago. This thunderstorm is going to be fierce! #stlwx #severewx pic.twitter.com/1HZaqebXTm— Mooooooom! (@rockstarima) June 28, 2018
Storm cloud panorama— Heather ♿📷📱🔭🦕🦖 (@MissJupiter1957) June 28, 2018
St Charles#mowx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/vg7DB9Jia3
Down tree blocking roadway and causing a house fire on Walker Ave in the Spanish Lake area. #STLWX pic.twitter.com/4P4KCsUmQX— Ashli Lincoln KMOV (@AshliLincoln) June 28, 2018
This storm has left behind so much debris in this Spanish Lake community. We’ve seen down basketball goals, tree limbs, portions of roofs being blown off and down tees. pic.twitter.com/rKJbqJlJXn— Ashli Lincoln KMOV (@AshliLincoln) June 28, 2018
Looks like some flooding on State Street in Granite City. #ilwx #stlwx #onassignment pic.twitter.com/LG5JrtNzDW— Joseph Bustos (@JoeBReporter) June 28, 2018
Large trees down in Granite City 25th and Adams #stlwx @NWSStLouis @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/eqmUdT0JR9— Scott Connell KSDK (@scottontvKSDK) June 28, 2018
Storms rolling in #weatherchannel #stlwx #stlcreativelandscapes #lightening #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/XwhVBoNIwK— Josh Martie (@joshmartie21) June 29, 2018
Another shot during today’s tornado warning. #stlwx #weather #rooftop #stl https://t.co/SGFO3qQ91Q pic.twitter.com/YhfEWenOPQ— Jeff Brierly (@VerbEditorial) June 29, 2018
Large tree uprooted just after 5:40 pm in Fountain Park blocking Fountain Ave. #STLwx #MOwx @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/PyGWK4VVqp— Scott (@Thiella) June 28, 2018
Some storm damage at Sublette and Southwest Avenue.#stlwx pic.twitter.com/xNuDlvvjvm— DrBW (@drbradyw) June 28, 2018
Part of a tree and wires on the road - Vandeventer and Cottage in North #STL. #stlwx @kmov @SteveTempleton pic.twitter.com/puV5rfuXkn— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 28, 2018
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.