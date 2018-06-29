Share
Email
Print

Friday, June 29, 2018

That Storm Yesterday Really Jacked Some Shit Up

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 6:32 AM

click to enlarge Hell to the naw - PHOTO COURTESY OF @VERBEDITORIAL / TWITTER

When that massive storm blew into St. Louis right in the middle of rush hour yesterday, everything went to shit in less than ten minutes. Transportation came grinding to a halt and even normally unflappable Midwesterners — accustomed to a long and furious tornado season — started shaking in their boots.


OK, not everybody was freaked out. Some had already found the cure for anxiety.

And though we saw hurricane-like conditions in the city for a spell, areas outside the city were hit the hardest.

The National Weather Service said there was a funnel cloud briefly spotted in Caseyville. Several marinas in St. Charles County saw major damage.


Spanish Lake was smacked with such high winds that trees didn't stand a chance.

Granite City also took a hard hit, with downed trees and insane flooding.



The storm stretched across much of the metro area and lots of locals snapped insane photos of this monster as it rolled through.


But all's well that ends well — and this particular storm ended with a gorgeous sunset.

This time, apparently, we were wise to stay at the bar and keep drinking.

After the Storm. #stlouis #stl #weather #stlouisweather #stlwx #gatewayarch

A post shared by Ray Crum (@barolo97) on


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. For Landlord Nathan Cooper, Section-8 Tenants Are Big Business Read More

  2. Trump's Tariffs Are Causing Cascading Layoffs in Missouri Read More

  3. Missouri State Professor Doesn't Want to See Your Dick Anymore Read More

  4. 'World's Dumbest' Criminal Sentenced in Vito's Carjacking Read More

  5. Man and His Bro Plotted to Kill Ex-Girlfriend's Dad, Then Stole His SUV Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation