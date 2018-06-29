That Storm Yesterday Really Jacked Some Shit Up

click to enlarge photo courtesy of @VerbEditorial / Twitter

Hell to the naw

Fundraiser gone bad! In the basement of Anheuser-Bush Brewery. Thank you for keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/vpx6C6bkyB — Jay Nelson 🇺🇸 (@Jay_Nelson2020) June 28, 2018

St. Louis tornado warning: Everyone at Fields Foods, including me and my wife, is being sent into the cooler in the back of the store to take shelter. #stlwx — Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) June 28, 2018

Rider Alert: Due to severe weather, MetroLink trains are currently holding in place in safe locations until the storm passes. Passengers may experience delays of up to 30 minutes at this time. — Metro (@STLMetro) June 28, 2018

The most Midwest shit I’ve ever seen is the fact that I am at a bar & the tornado sirens went off, & not a single person left the bar. #stlwx — Amanda M. (@akmeeks) June 28, 2018

Crazy strong clouds rolling into Brentwood #stl a few minutes ago. This thunderstorm is going to be fierce! #stlwx #severewx pic.twitter.com/1HZaqebXTm — Mooooooom! (@rockstarima) June 28, 2018

Down tree blocking roadway and causing a house fire on Walker Ave in the Spanish Lake area. #STLWX pic.twitter.com/4P4KCsUmQX — Ashli Lincoln KMOV (@AshliLincoln) June 28, 2018

This storm has left behind so much debris in this Spanish Lake community. We’ve seen down basketball goals, tree limbs, portions of roofs being blown off and down tees. pic.twitter.com/rKJbqJlJXn — Ashli Lincoln KMOV (@AshliLincoln) June 28, 2018

Some storm damage at Sublette and Southwest Avenue.#stlwx pic.twitter.com/xNuDlvvjvm — DrBW (@drbradyw) June 28, 2018

When that massive storm blew into St. Louis right in the middle of rush hour yesterday, everything went to shit in less than ten minutes. Transportation came grinding to a halt and even normally unflappable Midwesterners — accustomed to a long and furious tornado season — started shaking in their boots.OK, not everybody was freaked out. Some had already found the cure for anxiety.And though we saw hurricane-like conditions in the city for a spell, areas outside the city were hit the hardest.The National Weather Service said there was a funnel cloud briefly spotted in Caseyville. Several marinas in St. Charles County saw major damage.Spanish Lake was smacked with such high winds that trees didn't stand a chance.Granite City also took a hard hit, with downed trees and insane flooding.The storm stretched across much of the metro area and lots of locals snapped insane photos of this monster as it rolled through.But all's well that ends well — and this particular storm ended with a gorgeous sunset.This time, apparently, we were wise to stay at the bar and keep drinking.