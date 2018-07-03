Hot St. Louis County Cop Has Residents Volunteering to Get Cuffed

The St. Louis County Police Department is known for setting speed traps, but apparently it sets thirst traps, too.
In a post made to its Facebook page yesterday
, the county police seemed to be advertising one of its officers while also reminding the public to buckle their seatbelts.
The post included a picture of a young officer with his uniform stretched tight over his buff physique and this caption: “That’s one good looking seatbelt! Are you buckled up? #SeatbeltSafetyCheck #MondayMotivation #ArriveAlive”
Horny straight women and gay men took notice immediately, offering to get strip searched and restrain themselves in whatever manner the officer desired. The department's Facebook page played right along, replying to commenters with hilarious gifs.
Highlights include:
“If someone could tell me what area this officer is patrolling today, I'd greatly appreciate it. I'll be the one driving the black 535 and not wearing my seatbelt. (I have a full tank; I can do this all day.) What? Too stalkerish?”
“It’s so hard to find a man in uniform who likes to be restrained.”
“Yeah cuz I'm looking at the seatbelt.”
And even:
“I'm looking at that old flip phone he's got on his belt haha”
Followed by the reply:
“You made me zoom in down there....”
Stay nasty, St. Louis.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.