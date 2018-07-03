Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Normandy Clerks Held Hostage By Armed St. Louis Man, Police Say

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 2:16 PM

Normandy city employees were held hostage in the clerk's office, police say. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Normandy city employees were held hostage in the clerk's office, police say.

A St. Louis man armed with a loaded handgun held four employees hostage on Monday in the Normandy Municipal Clerk's office before police stunned him with a Taser, authorities say.

Chris Butler, 33, was charged on Tuesday with kidnapping and resisting arrest.

After walking into the office, he told the four employees to put their hands up and freeze, according to a Normandy police officer's probable cause statement. Luckily, another person walked up to the window, saw what was happening and called police, the statement says.

Officers arrived and tried to persuade Butler to let the clerks go and surrender, but he refused, police say. He allegedly positioned himself between his hostages and the door, blocking their exit.

Officers hit Butler with a Taser, but they say he fought back, kicking one of the Normandy cops as they took him into custody. They searched him and found a loaded 9 mm pistol in Butler's right front pocket, police say.

It is not clear what sparked the incident. Butler was held on $75,000 cash-only bail.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hot St. Louis County Cop Has Residents Volunteering to Get Cuffed Read More

  2. Missouri Democrats Vote to Welcome Pro-Life Members, Angering Others Read More

  3. For Landlord Nathan Cooper, Section-8 Tenants Are Big Business Read More

  4. Missouri Congressional Candidate Cori Bush on Her Curves: 'Deal With It' Read More

  5. Trump's Tariffs Are Causing Cascading Layoffs in Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation