Share
Email
Print

Friday, July 6, 2018

St. Louis, the Nation's Dumpster Fire HQ, Lives Up to Its Reputation

Posted By on Fri, Jul 6, 2018 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge A St. Louis dumpster fire, captured on video by the St. Louis Fire Department. - ST. LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT TWITTER
  • ST. LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT TWITTER
  • A St. Louis dumpster fire, captured on video by the St. Louis Fire Department.

In keeping with tradition, St. Louis celebrated Independence Day with a series of dumpster fires.

In fact, the fire department responded to no less than 50 dumpster fires and their close cousin, trash fires, during this year's Fourth of July festivities.

The department's tireless spokesman, Capt. Garon Mosby, chronicled the carnage in an enlightening night of Twitter posts.


"Here is yet another dumpster fire," he says while narrating a video of a literal dumpster fire late Wednesday night.

It's not like we just love fire for fire's sake. There seems to be something particularly appealing about the dumpster fire to St. Louisans. Other categories of non-dumpster fires — house fires, car fires, grass fires, miscellaneous fires — only totaled 33 calls combined for the day.

click to enlarge A sampling of the St. Louis Department's 4th of July Twitter feed. - ST. LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT TWITTER
  • ST. LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT TWITTER
  • A sampling of the St. Louis Department's 4th of July Twitter feed.

That's still a lot of calls (fireworks have a tendency to do that), but not dumpster fire numbers. No, the dumpster fire holds a special place in St. Louis' heart ... so much so that we couldn't limit our love to just one night.

Firefighters were back out again Thursday afternoon.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bishop Stevens Hopes to Become Hollywood's Next Action Star -- Without Leaving North County Read More

  2. After #ArchSoWhite Fiasco, Black Officials Organize a Ribbon-Cutting of Their Own Read More

  3. I'm Talking About My Abortion So You Know What's at Stake Read More

  4. Trump's Tariffs Are Causing Cascading Layoffs in Missouri Read More

  5. Macklind Avenue Deli Is Destroyed by Fire in Southampton Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation