Saturday, July 7, 2018

Naked Guy Chillin' at Busy South City Intersection Proves STL is Buck Wild

Posted By on Sat, Jul 7, 2018 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY HEAD
  • photo by Jeremy Head

Okay, we know that St. Louis has a bad reputation as a lawless land. Our crime rates are high, our leadership screws up otherwise happy occasions and even the cops shrug at the rules.

But what we do have here is fun. And this guy is doing it right. Spotted an hour or so ago at the intersection of S. Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, this new king of summer was letting it all hang out. There he was, just chillin' on the corner, minding his own damn business and letting passerby enjoy his natural form.

He sported not a stitch of clothing but he was, however, wearing shoes. Though it's only 80 damn degrees today (instead of the usual 382 degrees), the pavement is still hot. Gotta protect your paws.

Anyway, we salute you, summer man. As they say: sun's out, buns out.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY HEAD
  • photo by Jeremy Head

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


