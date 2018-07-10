St. Louis Suburbs Again Dominate 'Safest Cities in Missouri' List

click to enlarge
-
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
-
The view from Ladue: It might bore you to tears, but you won't get mugged.
If "safety" is your chief concern, you can't do better than many suburbs of St. Louis County and their near-neighbors, which again
dominate SafeWise's "Safest Cities in Missouri
" list. This year, no less than seven area municipalities made the top twenty, all of them featuring enviably low crime rates.
Tops on the list locally? Manchester, Missouri, which clocked in at No. 6 statewide. With a population of 18,256, it's by far the largest municipality in the state's top ten, making its low crime rate (0.22 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 17.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents) even more impressive. Any hamlet with a few thousand people can have a good year; keeping thousands in line is a more difficult proposition.
Also making the top ten? Glendale (No. 9) and Town and Country (No. 10). Just behind them are Ballwin (No. 11). Ladue? It's not far behind, at No. 15.
Here's the complete list, with St. Louis' suburbs helpfully bolded. Note that most of the other municipalities on here are not suburbs of Kansas City or Springfield; they're small towns more or less in the middle of nowhere:
1. Portageville
2. Chaffee
3. Carl Junction
4. Pleasant Hill
5. Greenwood
6. Manchester
7. Palmyra
8. Parkville
9. Glendale
10. Town and Country
11. Ballwin
12. Cottleville
13. Peculiar
14. Seneca
15. Ladue
16. Battlefield
17. Moberly
18. Eureka
19. Savannah
20. Bethany
Worth nothing: This year, SafeWise changed its methodology to emphasize violent crimes over property ones. Previous ratings, which looked at both, resulted in such counterintuitive findings as the one that ranked Branson as more dangerous than St. Louis
. (Because, let's face it, who's even going to bother to call the cops in St. Louis if someone swipes their shit? Just be glad you're alive.)
Per SafeWise, "SafeWise analysts reviewed the most recent 2016 FBI crime statistics and census population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or failed to submit a complete FBI crime report were excluded from the ranking system. Our evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city per 1,000 people. If there was a tie, we also factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft and car theft)."
In short? Don't want to get mugged? Manchester is calling!
