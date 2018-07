Local White Supremacist Caught Hijacking an Amtrak Pleads Guilty

click to enlarge FLICKR/OLIVER

Taylor Michael Wilson.

Taylor Michael Wilson, 26, who tried to hijack an Amtrak train while carrying a loaded gun, has cut a deal with federal prosecutors.The St. Charles resident pleaded guilty this morning in Nebraska to a single count of threatening to "wreck, derail, and disable railroad on-track equipment and a mass transportation vehicle," court records show. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second count alleging he "attempted to interfere with, disable, or incapacitate any locomotive engineer or railroad conductor."The charge, a felony, is related to a frightening incident last October , in which an assistant conductor on a train heading to St. Louis noticed the train braking when it shouldn't have. He then found Wilson in a restricted area, "playing with the controls.""I'm the conductor, bitch," he told the crew that rushed in.And that wasn't all.Wilson had a loaded gun in his waistband, as well as a speedloader for quick reloading. Agents reportedly found a backpack with three more speedloaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips and scissors.When agents investigated further, they found a stockpile of guns at his home in St. Charles, as well as a host of troubling materials on his phone, according to court files: "A white supremacist banner with the annotation 'Hands up don’t shoot is Anti-white fake news – Altright' over an unknown highway, as well asand."As we reported in January, agents learned that Wilson had told his friends he had an interest in killing black people and others besides whites, especially during the protests in St. Louis." A witness told agents that Wilson had traveled to Charlottesville for the infamous neo-Nazi rally in August that left one woman dead.Federal agents have suggested in court filings that Wilson may be responsible for a 2016 road rage incident on I-70 in which he terrorized a black woman. He did, however, have a Missouri concealed-carry permit.Wilson is set to be sentenced on October 5. The charge appears to carry a sentence of up to twenty years in federal custody He's been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals in the mean time.