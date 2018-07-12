Local White Supremacist Caught Hijacking an Amtrak Pleads Guilty

click to enlarge
Taylor Michael Wilson, 26, who tried to hijack an Amtrak train while carrying a loaded gun, has cut a deal with federal prosecutors.
The St. Charles resident pleaded guilty this morning in Nebraska to a single count of threatening to "wreck, derail, and disable railroad on-track equipment and a mass transportation vehicle," court records show. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second count alleging he "attempted to interfere with, disable, or incapacitate any locomotive engineer or railroad conductor."
The charge, a felony, is related to a frightening incident last October
, in which an assistant conductor on a train heading to St. Louis noticed the train braking when it shouldn't have. He then found Wilson in a restricted area, "playing with the controls."
"I'm the conductor, bitch," he told the crew that rushed in.
And that wasn't all.
Wilson had a loaded gun in his waistband, as well as a speedloader for quick reloading. Agents reportedly found
a backpack with three more speedloaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips and scissors.
When agents investigated further, they found a stockpile of guns at his home in St. Charles, as well as a host of troubling materials on his phone, according to court files: "A white supremacist banner with the annotation 'Hands up don’t shoot is Anti-white fake news – Altright' over an unknown highway, as well as The Anarchists Cookbook
and Poor Man’s James Bond Volume 5
."
As we reported in January, agents learned that Wilson had told his friends he had an interest in killing black people
and others besides whites, especially during the protests in St. Louis." A witness told agents that Wilson had traveled to Charlottesville for the infamous neo-Nazi rally in August that left one woman dead.
Federal agents have suggested in court filings that Wilson may be responsible for a 2016 road rage incident on I-70 in which he terrorized a black woman. He did, however, have a Missouri concealed-carry permit.
Wilson is set to be sentenced on October 5. The charge appears to carry a sentence of up to twenty years in federal custody
.
He's been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals in the mean time.
Editor's note: We updated this post soon after publication to add a bit more information about Wilson's sentence.
