St. Louis Is Going to Be Hotter Than Two Hamsters Screwing in a Wool Sock This Weekend

Remember last weekend? That near-perfect Saturday where we saw a high of 82
and humidity so low, you'd think you were in California?
Forget about it. This weekend, St. Louis is back to feeling like ... St. Louis. And by that, we mean the devil's own furnace.
The heat index — which combines both the temperature and the humidity to explain what it feels like outside, not just what the mercury says — suggests today will hit 101 in Downtown St. Louis. Tomorrow? Get ready for a heat index as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service
.
And if that doesn't scare you, just look at the service's handy-dandy "dangerous heat advisory" map.
That doesn't look like a mild-mannered Midwestern city to us; that looks like the burning pits of hell.
What should you do? Thank your lucky stars you have air-conditioning — and make sure to check in on friends and neighbors who don't. And yes, remember to drink lots and lots of water.
By Sunday, the temperature should drop to a far more reasonable high of 91 degrees, with thunderstorms to cool things off. And by Monday, we'll be back down to the high 80s. Just make sure you survive long enough to take advantage of the relief.
