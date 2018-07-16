West Nile Virus Found in Jefferson County Mosquitos

click to enlarge
As if things weren't bad enough in Jefferson County, mosquitoes there have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the county health department.
Two groups of the biting bugs, which were collected at the end of June in Kimmswick and Arnold, have tested positive for the virus, the Jefferson County Health Department reports in a press release today.
Serious cases of West Nile can potentially be fatal, according to the CDC
, with death resulting for about 1 out of 150 infected people. Approximately 80 percent of those infected will not show any symptoms at all; some will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks.
But! There are things you can do, short of doing everything within your power to avoid JeffCo entirely. (Which maybe you're already doing as a matter of good common sense?)
“Protection from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry can be as simple as using insect repellents that contain 20 percent - 50 percent DEET or Picaridin, wearing light colored clothes, and covering exposed skin,” the department said in the release. “In addition to personal protection, residents can protect their homes and property by remove standing water sources such as waste tires, cans, buckets, flower pot sills, or other containers that can hold water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in.”
According to the county's press release, mosquito control measures have already been completed in Kimmswick. The health department notified Arnold of its findings as well.
Those seeking more information are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 636-797-3737, extension 150.