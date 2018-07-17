Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Carol Dotson, Mom of Ex-St. Louis Police Chief, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

Posted By on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge The mother of former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson was sentenced to three years in prison. - PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Photo by Danny Wicentowski
  • The mother of former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson was sentenced to three years in prison.

The estranged mother of St. Louis' most recent former police chief was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a major embezzlement scheme.

Carol Dotson, 71, stole more than $2 million from the commercial real estate property management company she worked for in Olivette, according to prosecutors.

Dotson is the mother of former Chief Sam Dotson.

Over nearly fourteen years, Carol Dotson wrote checks to herself and withdrew large amounts of cash that she spent on elder care for her mother, mortgage payments, home renovations, house-cleaning services, legal services and shopping, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Her son previously told Fox 2 that he and his mother had been estranged for years.

Carol Dotson pleaded guilty in March to felony wire fraud. Along with her prison sentence, she was ordered by U.S. District Judge Richard Webber to pay restitution of more than $2,043,248.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wild Man Falls Out of Car Stunting on St. Louis Highway, Hopefully Isn't Dead Read More

  2. Mike Pence Is Coming to St. Louis, and the Protesters Are Ready Read More

  3. Insane Video Shows 'Wet Microburst' Splashing Down on St. Louis Saturday Read More

  4. After Thieves Stole Guitar Man's Guitar, His Fans Stepped Up in a Big Way Read More

  5. Charges Re-Filed in Soulard Shooting of Dancer, Firefighter Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation