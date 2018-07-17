Carol Dotson, Mom of Ex-St. Louis Police Chief, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Danny Wicentowski
-
The mother of former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson was sentenced to three years in prison.
The estranged mother of St. Louis' most recent former police chief was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a major embezzlement scheme.
Carol Dotson, 71, stole more than $2 million
from the commercial real estate property management company she worked for in Olivette, according to prosecutors.
Dotson is the mother of former Chief Sam Dotson.
Over nearly fourteen years, Carol Dotson wrote checks to herself and withdrew large amounts of cash that she spent on elder care for her mother, mortgage payments, home renovations, house-cleaning services, legal services and shopping, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Her son previously told Fox 2
that he and his mother had been estranged for years.
Carol Dotson pleaded guilty in March
to felony wire fraud. Along with her prison sentence, she was ordered by U.S. District Judge Richard Webber to pay restitution of more than $2,043,248.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.