Insane Video Shows 'Wet Microburst' Splashing Down on St. Louis Saturday

The worst it’s been yet #stlwx @ksdknews @chesterlampkin pic.twitter.com/UhdJQkKiqe— Brandie Piper (@BrandiePiper) July 14, 2018
Some serious thunder hitting just a little too close to home! #stl #stlwx #stormalert @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/YprHjdzXwc— Stuart Boslow (@StewieB) July 14, 2018
What a storm! Tons of lightning and thunder and the rain came down faster than I’ve ever seen! Flying dumpsters and flooded streets in South County #stlwx pic.twitter.com/8K9YdLbdQ9— StlNana (@nana_stl) July 14, 2018
Craziness!!! Massive storm that just passed! @ksdknews In South City #stlwx knocked out power/internet/cell service. Eek! pic.twitter.com/FyGH34erOe— Sean Heidger (@SmichaelH971) July 14, 2018
Troy, Illinois - #stlwx - wall cloud incoming...RUN pic.twitter.com/Xn9q1lcGQZ— Jon Borlin (@jonborlin) July 15, 2018
I think it’s going to storm. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/5iLdeFDJ2c— Amanda "The Mary Blair Ambassador" Markel (@MrsMommy) July 14, 2018
Tree - 1— Tricia Copeland (@stlstcope) July 15, 2018
Fence - 0#stlwx pic.twitter.com/dAB9fRHZQ8
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.