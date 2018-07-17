Insane Video Shows 'Wet Microburst' Splashing Down on St. Louis Saturday

click to enlarge screen grab from KMOV video

What a storm! Tons of lightning and thunder and the rain came down faster than I’ve ever seen! Flying dumpsters and flooded streets in South County #stlwx pic.twitter.com/8K9YdLbdQ9 — StlNana (@nana_stl) July 14, 2018

Craziness!!! Massive storm that just passed! @ksdknews In South City #stlwx knocked out power/internet/cell service. Eek! pic.twitter.com/FyGH34erOe — Sean Heidger (@SmichaelH971) July 14, 2018

I think it’s going to storm. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/5iLdeFDJ2c — Amanda "The Mary Blair Ambassador" Markel (@MrsMommy) July 14, 2018

click to enlarge

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.