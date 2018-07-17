Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Wild Man Falls Out of Car Stunting on St. Louis Highway, Hopefully Isn't Dead

Posted By on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BELOW
A viral video making the rounds Tuesday afternoon shows a man having a really, really bad day when his attempt to show out like the wild man he clearly is goes suddenly and disastrously wrong, leaving him rolling down the middle of the highway at high speeds.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user named Chad Rivera with the caption "Only in St. Louis." The brief, twelve-second clip shows what looks to be a Pontiac Firebird blasting down the highway with a shirtless man sitting on the edge of the passenger-side window, the upper half of his body hanging out while he holds onto the roof.

No sooner does the cameraman get his phone pointed at the spectacle when suddenly the roof gives way — a T-top appearing to suddenly bust loose — and the man falls entirely out of the car and onto the highway.

When last seen in the video, the wild man is tumbling through the second-from-left lane as Rivera passes him while making an "oh shit" face. The video cuts off there.

It is unclear exactly where the incident took place, or the condition of our fallen hero. We reached out to Rivera, but didn't hear back immediately. (We'll update this post if we learn more.) Our sincerest hopes that the stuntman wasn't killed or seriously injured; surely we can all agree we need more of this maniacal behavior here in St. Louis, not less.

Not that St. Louis isn't already wild as shit or anything, but still. Get well soon you crazy diamond.

[UPDATE: Rivera got back to us. He says he saw our fallen wild man stand up and walk to the side of the road after taking the tumble, so he "kinda figured he is OK." Here's hoping!]

Watch the video yourself below:



  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mike Pence Is Coming to St. Louis, and the Protesters Are Ready Read More

  2. Insane Video Shows 'Wet Microburst' Splashing Down on St. Louis Saturday Read More

  3. After Thieves Stole Guitar Man's Guitar, His Fans Stepped Up in a Big Way Read More

  4. Charges Re-Filed in Soulard Shooting of Dancer, Firefighter Read More

  5. Mark Mantovani Hopes to Take Down Steve Stenger. Is St. Louis County Ready for Another Outsider? Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation