Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Ohio Nonprofit to Take Over Biddle House Homeless Shelter

Posted By on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge Biddle Housing Opportunities Center off North Tucker Boulevard is a hub for homeless services. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Biddle Housing Opportunities Center off North Tucker Boulevard is a hub for homeless services.
An Ohio nonprofit will take over operations of the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center homeless shelter after the city failed to find a good local partner to take it on.

The city approved the arrangement with Homefull, a Dayton-based homeless services provider, this afternoon. Two St. Louis nonprofits — the St. Patrick Center and Peter & Paul Community Services — have shared management duties since the shelter opened in 2016. But when the city asked for bids to operate Biddle House in the future, neither organization applied.

"We decided not to renew because shelter management is not part of our core mission, which has not changed in 35 years — to provide opportunities for housing, case management services and support services (health, job readiness, employment, etc.) for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless," St. Patrick spokeswoman Kelly Peach told the RFT in an email.

Peter & Paul's executive director didn't respond to requests for comment.

It was not just that the two charities decided to pull out; there also was not much interest from anyone else. The city rejected one other bid before turning to Homefull. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which sent a reporter and photographer to Ohio to check out the organization, reported that Homefull had advised the city in the past.

Eddie Roth, the city's former director of human services, used to work in Dayton and knew Homefull's operators, the newspaper reported. That connection apparently led to the new arrangement.

The city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment — whose members are the mayor, president of Board of Aldermen and comptroller — signed off on the deal at its monthly meeting this afternoon.

Biddle was designed to be the front door for a network of services, a centralized portal where people could access myriad programs from a wide coalition of charities and city departments. It has a 98-bed overnight shelter for men and daytime services, including meals, for everyone.

The city has adopted a "housing first" strategy to combat homelessness, working to keep people in their own homes or moving them as quickly as possible into long-term housing. The idea is shift away from large emergency shelters, such as the New Life Evangelistic Center run by the Rev. Larry Rice.

Shortly before Biddle opened, the city forced New Life to shut down, a decision that followed years of fighting over building code violations. The behemoth private shelter at 14th and Locust was seen by critics as a dangerous magnet for illicit behavior, while supporters considered it a life-saving alternative to the freezing streets.

The city promised it had the capacity through its own facility, Biddle House, and partner agencies to handle the loss of beds when Rice closed.

But it has, at times, struggled to meet demand. Churches scrambled to open pop-up shelters in their halls this winter when bitter-cold weather hit and Biddle's beds filled up.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. She Said St. Francois County Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin Harassed Her. Then He Fired Her Read More

  2. A St. Louis Trucker Is on a Mission to Trap Pedophiles. He's Already Bagged 6 Read More

  3. Wild Man Falls Out of Car Stunting on St. Louis Highway, Hopefully Isn't Dead Read More

  4. Lawrence O'Toole Claims He Didn't Get the Police Chief Job Because He's White Read More

  5. Mike Pence Is Coming to St. Louis, and the Protesters Are Ready Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation