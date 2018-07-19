Ex-St. Louis Cop Pleads Guilty to Taking Bribes from Chiropractor

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA LINKEDIN

Ex-St. Louis cop Cauncenet Brown sold private information to a chiropractor.

An former St. Louis cop has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a long-running conspiracy to sell police reports to an ambulance-chasing chiropractor and his wife.Cauncenet "Sunny" Brown, 42, was one of four officers and former officers who helped send private information to Dr. Mitchell Davis and Galina Davis, authorities say.Now living in Perris, California, Brown spent a total of about ten years — covering two stints — as a St. Louis police officer. As part of the scam, she would access accident reports from car crashes and pass along the personal information of injured drivers and passengers to the Davises.She pleaded guilty today to conspiracy and faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.The chiropractor, whose practice was in the Central West End, would pay between $6.50 and $10 per report. It may not sound like a lot of money, but the chiropractor often wanted between 100 and 200 reports per week, according to the indictment.Accident reports are public records, but city police typically black out personal info, such as insurance card numbers and addresses, before releasing them.The Davises used the restricted info, mainly phone numbers, to contact potential patients with an end goal of collecting lucrative insurance payouts. Brown was their source within the department for years. When she left the department the first time in 2011, she hooked them up with another officer, Terri Owens, according to prosecutors.Owens previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, as did the Davises.The cash-for-reports scam was apparently a crucial stream of business for the chiropractic practice. After Owens abruptly refused to print any more reports in October 2016, authorities recorded Galina Davis frantically working the phones in search of another dirty cop to help them out."[W]e are in big trouble," she says in one of the taped calls. "Terri Owens says that she no longer wants to do anything."She and her husband discussed other potential moles, including past sources and officers who had come to them as patients. During the next day and half, Galina Davis and called at least three officers. All rebuffed her."And, and you are not interested why?" a desperate Galina Davis asks an officer identified in a transcript as Joe.Joe: "Why?"Galina Davis: "Um hm."Joe: "Cause I'm not. I'm not interested."Galina Davis: "I mean it's good money."Joe: "I know. I'm not interested."Prosecutors say an ex-cop named Marlon Caldwell who had previously worked with the couple eventually pointed them to another officer, Mark Taylor. For his help, they paid Caldwell a $1,000 finder's fee.Caldwell and Taylor have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial. Prosecutors say they have both men on tape with Galina Davis, discussing payments and the scam.Taylor was recorded saying he would just photograph the documents with his phone and forward them. Galina Davis tells him that sounds like a lot of pics."That's no problem," Taylor says on the tape, according to prosecutors. "Ain't no problem."