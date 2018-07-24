Yesterday Proves What We Already Know: St. Louis Can't Drive

click to enlarge
DANIEL HILL
So, this happened yesterday.
St. Louis is not known for its skilled drivers.
Sure, some of us can successfully operate a vehicle with a jack in place where a tire should be
, which takes some precision. But the rest of us? Let's just say we have trouble navigating even wide and relatively empty streets. And our inability to drive was on full display Monday, with a number of accidents bad enough to make headlines.
The first was serious enough to shut down Forest Park Parkway for a period yesterday, and sadly even involved a fatality. According to police, a woman driving a white 2003 Mercury Sable smashed into the northwest corner of the concrete bridge at Union and Lindell around noon. The accident broke loose some concrete, which fell off the bridge and down onto a black 2016 Tesla that was driving below on Forest Park Parkway. A third vehicle then ran into the back of of the Tesla. The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second accident took place in south city in the afternoon, when a group of four people smashed a stolen car into a house at Winnebago and Compton. Fox 2 reporter Erika Tallan was in the area at the time of the accident
, reporting on another story, when a red 2018 Dodge Charger sped past her and her cameraman before bouncing off a truck and crashing into the side of a house, poking into the basement.
Sure, car thieves aren't known for their driving abilities, but get this: This crew wasn't even being pursued by authorities at that time. According to Fox 2's report
, police arrived some twenty minutes after the wreck, long after those responsible had fled the scene.
Yet the third accident reported yesterday might be the most galling. Around 3:30 p.m., a Metro bus in Berkeley smashed into the back of a second Metro bus at the intersection of North Hanley and Stella Avenue, injuring more than a dozen people, according to a report by KMOV
. It should go without saying, but paid, professional bus drivers should be able to drive without running into things — especially things that are literally the exact size of a bus.
Police are still investigating each of these incidents to try to ascertain what, exactly, went wrong, but we're pretty sure we can guess what their findings will be: St. Louis can't drive.
Granted, we're not all Joy FM drivers — those folks are hopeless, beyond redemption
— but it's obviously time we stepped up our game. Sign up for classes, something
.
If we don't act fast, we might end up as bad as Illinois.

DANIEL HILL
