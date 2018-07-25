John Goodman Records Ad Against Right-to-Work in Missouri

click to enlarge
Actor and working-class-hero-by-way-of-Dan-Conner John Goodman has lent his voice to a radio spot opposed to Proposition A that will air in Missouri ahead of the state's August 7 vote.
According to the Springfield News-Leader
, Goodman, who grew up in Affton and graduated from Missouri State University, features prominently in a radio advertisement paid for by the Screen Actors Guild, speaking out against the anti-union law.
"Maybe you've heard of Proposition A
, the Missouri Senate's so-called 'right to work' bill," Goodman says in the ad. "The name's deceiving: The bill will not give you the right to work. Instead, it gives big business and out-of-state corporations the right to pay you less than they do now."
Proposition A — a referendum on a law passed by the legislature and signed by then-Governor Eric Greitens in 2017
— would ban employers from compelling workers to join a union as a condition of employment. It would also make it illegal for unions to collect mandatory dues from members. Unions collected the signatures necessary to block the law from going into effect pending a statewide vote.
(Worth noting: In all but two previous referendum attempts in Missouri, voters have reversed the legislature.)
Proponents of the law claim that it will make it easier for workers to find jobs, with employers more likely to move to the state. But critics say it will result in lower wages and tougher working conditions as it weakens the unions it targets.
Goodman doesn't mince words as to his own stance.
“It’s being sold as a way to help Missouri workers," he says, "but look a little deeper and you’ll see it’s all about corporate greed.”
Pamela Greenwalt, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles-based Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, tells the Post-Dispatch
the ad will only run in the St. Louis area.
No word on former co-star Roseanne Barr's take on the matter, though that's probably fine, as it is safe to say that if she did speak up it would likely only be to say something super crazy and/or racist.
Thank god John doesn't have to deal with that
mess anymore.
