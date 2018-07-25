Missouri Senate Candidate Is Giving Away a 'Ghost Gun' Machine

Austin Petersen, happy pro-gun warrior.

A U.S. Senate candidate vying to take down Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) has an only-in-Missouri treat for one of his supporters: a Ghost Gunner 2.

The machine — which is somewhat akin to a 3-D printer, only it's capable of fashioning aluminum and not just plastic — allows users to create so-called "ghost guns" untraceable by law enforcement. There's a long waiting list to get your hands on one of these machines; prospective customers must resort to paying a $250 deposit and biding their time until 2019.