CBC vs. Trinity Football Scrimmage Led to Shooting in South City, Police Say

click to enlarge ST. LOUIS CITY JUSTICE CENTER

Darren Times was charged with eight felonies.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

St. Louis police have arrested a teenage gunman who was allegedly called in as muscle to settle a score between rival Catholic high school football players.Darren Antonio Times, 19, of the city's Gate District, was charged on Wednesday with eight felonies in the June 27 shooting.The trouble began during a seven-on-seven scrimmage at St. Mary's High School in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood, where kids from at least two other schools had come to play against each other, according to court records.One of the players, a slightly built wide receiver for Christian Brothers College High School, got into it with the bigger teens from Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake, two of the Trinity players later told police.When the altercation ended, the CBC player told the others he was calling in backup, authorities say.Four Trinity players drove away but soon spotted a white Impala tailing them along South Grand Avenue. When the teens turned down side streets, the Impala followed, they told police.They eventually crossed into the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and ended up near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Dakota Street, where a passenger in the Impala aimed a handgun at them and squeezed off several rounds before the sedan sped off. No one was wounded.In the investigation that followed, police interviewed several people who were in the Impala that day. They identified Times as the shooter, police say.Prosecutors from the Circuit Attorney's Office charged him on Wednesday with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action for each of the victims — the four Trinity players.He was jailed on $75,000 cash bond. So far, he appears to be the only one facing charges.