The Bush/Ocasio-Cortez Rally Nearly Won a Conservative Over From the Dark Side

Breaking News: Conservative goes to our @CoriBush rally in St. Louis and... gets inspired? And then... gets uncomfortable... about being inspired by a Democrat? 😂 https://t.co/PrOzylu95y

I’m sorry she felt uncomfortable, conservatives are welcome at our rallies, I call it community. Let’s listen to one another without being put off by titles and progress our district forward! https://t.co/HJJD8K3HKZ