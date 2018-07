The Bush/Ocasio-Cortez Rally Nearly Won a Conservative Over From the Dark Side

click to enlarge screen grab from The Late Night with Stephen Colbert video

“I saw how easy it would be, as a parent, to accept the idea that my children deserve healthcare and education.”

“I saw how easy it would be, as someone who has struggled to make ends meet, to accept the idea that a “living wage” was a human right.”

Breaking News: Conservative goes to our @CoriBush rally in St. Louis and... gets inspired? And then... gets uncomfortable... about being inspired by a Democrat? 😂 https://t.co/PrOzylu95y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 24, 2018

I’m sorry she felt uncomfortable, conservatives are welcome at our rallies, I call it community. Let’s listen to one another without being put off by titles and progress our district forward! https://t.co/HJJD8K3HKZ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 24, 2018

It's difficult to tell what is satire these days, which makes Stephen Colbert's job extra tricky. How can a comedian make fun of someone who is already doing such a good job making fun of themselves? There is just so much stupidity out there that it almost feels cruel to parade the dim and dumbassed around for public entertainment. But let’s do it one more time, shall we?On Tuesday,covered a story written by a conservative author who attended the Cori Bush rally in St. Louis on Saturday. Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had come together over the weekend for a day-long whirlwind of fundraising, canvassing and rallying. We joined them for the canvassing and found their ideas and message to be inspirational in more ways than one.Conservative writer Virginia Kruta found their message to be inspirational, too, and it scared the shit out of her. In a piece for the conservative website theshe wrote that she had this realization after the women spoke:And also:Seriously frightening! Kruta even went on Fox & Friends and explained how her brain actually flickered on for a minute and that it was horrifying. Hey right-wing nutjobs, that's what you call getting “red pilled,” right?Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought up Kruta's piece on Twitter, making the best use of the “laughing so hard that you're crying” emoji that we’ve ever seen.And St. Louis’ Cori Bush was classy as usual, saying in part that she welcomes conservatives at her rallies.OK, wait a minute. Hold up. We figured it out. Is this Kruta thing one of those Sacha Baron Cohen bits ? Like we said, it’s so hard to tell these days.Keep laughing and enjoying satire, everybody. A wise fortune teller once said that satire might just be how we’re going to escape this waking nightmare.You can check out thebit here: