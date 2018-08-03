Now You Can Find Out if Your St. Louis Neighborhood is Secretly Filled With Trump Supporters

click to enlarge
The New York Times
recently released an extremely detailed interactive election map
that lets you see in shocking detail if some of your neighbors might secretly be holding basement meetings where they chant stuff like “Lock her up!” while Fox News
is on commercial break.
Though there have been plenty of maps breaking down the 2016 election, this particular map uses data from over 168,000 voting precincts, as opposed to just looking at counties. This means that you can get an up close view of what your neighbors are doing, those shady bastards.
We took a deep dive into the map and some of the details have been haunting us.
We all know that these maps always show St. Louis as a little blue island in a big sea of red, but when you zoom in on the individual voting districts, some things become very clear.
screen grab from the map from the New York Times
First of all, much of the city of St. Louis is painted a lighter blue than you might suspect. And, as expected, you have to go west from downtown all the way through Brentwood before the districts start turning red.

And one of the most jarring color divides is also one of the most predictable. The map shows that the city leans heavily blue on the north side. Unsurprisingly, that area where it flips to deep blue is exactly along the Delmar Divide
, the city’s shameful socioeconomic and racial dividing line.

And check out this spot of dark red. It’s the darkest red we found in all of the St. Louis area and it hovers in the middle of a nice peaceful pond of baby blue. We wanted to know what the heck you all are up to out there along the highway, so we looked it up. That particular section of county is basically an old-money retirement zone.
screen grab from the map from the New York Times
Want to turn St. Louis a better shade of blue? Get out and vote. The Missouri primaries are next Tuesday.
