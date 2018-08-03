St. Louis Police Install Cameras to Watch Out-of-Towners Dumping

click to enlarge
SCREENSHOT FROM FOX 2'S REPORT
Out-of-town visitors to St. Louis are going to have to find another place to take their dumps.
St. Louis police are tired of people dumping in the city's alleys, and they have a message for the criminals responsible: Take that shit somewhere else.
According to a report by Fox 2
, court records show that a whopping 83 percent of convictions for illegal dumping in St. Louis in 2018 have involved perpetrators that don't even live in the city. Little did those people know, though, the city has recently installed solar-powered, motion-activated cameras in order to watch people dump in St. Louis' alleyways.
Sgt. Joseph Calabro, who heads the department's Nuisance Problem Behavior unit and Trash Task Force, says the approach is working. He says his officers have issued over 100 tickets for illegal dumping this year alone, and that only one of those was issued to a repeat offender.
“The word is getting out that the City of St. Louis is not the place to dump,” he tells Fox 2
, astonishingly keeping a completely straight face.
Citizens are tired of looking at piles of crap in the alleys as well. Anita Brown, a city resident, has tried on multiple occasions to catch people in the act of dumping, she tells Fox 2
. But whenever a would-be dumper sees her watching, they decide to hold it.
“I don't ever see nobody," she says. "I’ve looked, but you see trucks go pass, you peep, you watch, but they see you and they don’t do nothing."
She, too, is convinced that it is not her fellow citizens that are dumping all over the streets.
“They come to this area and dump,” Brown says. “It’s not the neighbors.”
When convicted, those caught illegally dumping in St. Louis are faced with a $500 fine and 40 hours community service.
The message couldn't be more clear for those plopping their crap all over the city: It's time to take that hot mess elsewhere. St. Louis is sick of your shit.