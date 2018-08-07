Noted Blue-Collar Worker Ivanka Trump Is Coming to Town to Talk Welding

click to enlarge
Ivanka Trump must be one of those people who is so
stupid that she can’t even begin to consider the idea that she’s stupid. You know, like Gwyneth Paltrow or Joe Rogan.
There is a name for this phenomenon in psychology. It’s called the Dunning–Kruger effect
, and it’s especially common in people who have been raised in privilege because no one ever dared tell them they were actually a dumbass. These morons just float along and lead unexamined lives, completely ignorant of their own cognitive underperformance.
How else to explain the fact that принцесса Ivanka Trump, who just let her own business go belly-up
, is coming to the area to speak about guiding workers?
Fox2Now reports
that Ivanka will be in Godfrey, Illinois, tomorrow at Lewis and Clark Community College “to attend a workforce development roundtable to improve private and public workforce training opportunities across the nation."
In addition to the roundtable discussion, the TV show suggests that she’ll tour a welding facility at the school. And while technically
this visit makes no sense, the blinking smile-bot must represent for her father, who needs to leave some symbolic money on the dresser for area steelworkers after completely screwing them
.
Hang in there, guys. It will all be over soon.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.