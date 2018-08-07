St. Louis Post-Dispatch Finds Buyer for Its Downtown HQ

click to enlarge
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
's headquarters at 900 N. Tucker Boulevard is being sold — though the newspaper will remain on site as a tenant.
Publisher Ray Farris announced the news in an email to staff this afternoon, saying that StarLake Holdings had "entered into an agreement to purchase" the 1930 building, with the sale expected to be completed on August 24.
Jim McKelvey, the co-founder of Square, launched StarLake Holdings as a private investment company in 2016, as the St. Louis Business Journal reported at the time
. Terms of the deal were not public as of press time.
Farris said in his email to staff that the newspaper's employees would operate out of the fifth and sixth floors while StarLake sought other tenants to fill the building. He added,
We are fortunate to have found a buyer that is committed to the growth of our region and who understands our rich heritage. This agreement helps to secure our position in downtown St. Louis and our commitment to the community and to our readers.
There is a committee currently working through the details of the move. Timelines are being developed for each stage over the next six months. You’ll be receiving more information from your manager over the next few weeks as the timelines are set.
In a press release, Lee Enterprises said that four parking lots were also included in the sale.
Tracy Rouch, a spokeswoman for the paper, said the majority of employees are already on the top two floors. The others will be moving to clear out the other four floors.
The edifice on Tucker was first built by the St. Louis Globe-Democrat
to house printing presses, distribution and offices. The Post-Dispatch
moved in in 1959, making the building its sixth location.
In 2008, however, the paper's owners moved printing and distribution to a different building in Maryland Heights.
