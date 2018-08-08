Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Stenger Appears to Eke Out Narrow Victory, But Mantovani's Not Conceding Just Yet

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 8:09 AM

KARA SMITH/ST. LOUIS COUNTY LIBRARY
  • KARA SMITH/ST. LOUIS COUNTY LIBRARY
Long-delayed final results from St. Louis County last night suggest County Executive Steve Stenger has eked out a narrow victory in the Democratic primary — but challenger Mark Mantovani isn't conceding just yet.

In an election that featured extraordinarily high turnout, with 41.8 percent of county voters casting a ballot (70 percent of them Democrats), final but unofficial results show incumbent Stenger with 50.32 percent of the vote.

Businessman Mark Mantovani tallied 49.68 percent — with 1,157 fewer votes out of 181,817 cast.

And that, Mantovani said last night, was simply too close to call. He cited reports of issues at polling places yesterday and said he would not concede just yet.

The winner will face Paul Berry III, who won the Republican primary last night.

Mantovani is the former CEO of the marketing firm Ansira. Stenger, an attorney and accountant, won his job as county executive four years ago, toppling incumbent Charlie Dooley in the Democratic primary.

But Stenger quickly made enemies on the county council, and drew negative press coverage for a controversial lease the county inked with some of his major donors. The lease, which cost could taxpayers as much as $77 million, was touted by Stenger as saving money. But some of those claims simply didn't hold up to scrutiny, council members would later conclude.

While Mantovani hit hard over the deal, Stenger fired back that the Ladue businessman had supported Eric Greitens in his run for governor and suggested he was in favor of right to work — a charge Mantovani denied.

Should Stenger return to the council, he'll face an even more unfriendly situation. His lone ally on the council, Pat Dolan, was ousted last night in his primary race, losing to Lisa Clancy of Maplewood. Clancy took 57.7 percent of the vote.

In a tough night for incumbents, Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch also lost his seat, with progressive reformer Wesley Bell upsetting his plans for an eighth term in a race that drew significant national attention.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wesley Bell Takes Down Bob McCulloch in Prosecutor's Race Read More

  2. Missouri Voters Strike Down Right-to-Work Read More

  3. Cori Bush's National Buzz Not Enough to Beat Lacy Clay Read More

  4. Missouri Auditor Seeks Investigation of St. Francois County Prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin Read More

  5. St. Louis Post-Dispatch Finds Buyer for Its Downtown HQ Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation