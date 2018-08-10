Email
Friday, August 10, 2018

Hapless Meat Thief Tries to Break Into BBQ Smoker for an Hour, Fails

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW

Belleville's Hicks BBQ Company (609 S Illinois Street, Belleville, Illinois; 618-234-7427) captured video Wednesday night of a would-be meat thief who spent more than an hour attempting to break into its smoker.

In a 30-second clip of the footage the restaurant shared on its Facebook page, a man with a shaved head and a white shirt can be seen attempting to break the lock on the door to a shed that contains the smoker — with a pair of hedge clippers. No doubt the funniest part of this obviously doomed quest occurs at the video's outset, when he actually tries to cut the lock with the gardening tool (yeah man, not gonna happen).

He pivots from there to wedging the bladed end of the tool behind the metal plates that affix the lock to the doors and attempting to pry it open — a better plan, to be sure, but one that also fails when the hedge clippers simply bend into a U shape.



KMOV reports that the man kept up his efforts for more than an hour before finally giving up. According to the restaurant's owners, police caught and arrested the suspect within two hours of the crime being reported.

It's a much better outcome than that suffered by the south city location of Salt + Smoke earlier this year, which saw industrial-sized packages of brisket and pork butt successfully stolen out of its smokers on multiple occasions. Police finally caught up to the suspects in that case and alleged that the duo was actually selling the ill-gotten meat to neighbors and friends at discount prices.

Hicks BBQ Company was able to escape a similar fate, it would seem, due mostly to its thief's lack of knowledge as to what bolt-cutters or crowbars are. With that sunnier outcome, the eatery's owners seem to be taking the matter in stride.

"Our BBQ is so good," reads the caption on the video, "they break in at night and steal it!"

Watch the video yourself below:

