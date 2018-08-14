Email
Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Man on Crime Scooter — Sorry, Lime Scooter — Carjacks St. Louis Woman

Posted By on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 11:38 AM

PHOTO BY DANIEL HILL
  • photo by Daniel HIll
  • So Innocent.

There are many hereditary traits that reside in the blood of St. Louisans. First of all: we need Ted Drewes frozen custard. We need it to live. We’re also always going to support the Cardinals. And we will openly judge you if you live in St. Louis but aren’t a native. What can we say? We were born this way.

Another thing that St. Louis residents are good at is crime. Lots of it. We’ll use anything as a tool to advance our shameful crime stats, including a two-wheeled toy that was meant to be used for fun.

Just last week, someone apparently used a Bird scooter to steal an SUV in Tower Grove South. Now this week a woman was carjacked when someone who was riding a Lime Scooter robbed her at gunpoint.



KSDK reports that the woman was held at gunpoint in the 5500 block of Waterman at around 7 a.m. Sunday. She says that the suspect on a scooter rolled up to her 2016 Honda Civic while she was parking in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. The suspect appeared to be just a teenager.

A scuffle ensued, and the woman says the suspect left with her car, purse and phone. He left the scooter.

Lime Scooters are rented with credit cards, so there is hope that the suspect will be able to be tracked down once Lime is issued a subpoena to release the information. But it’s also possible that the suspect stole the scooter off of another victim before the attack. (You know, like how people use a stolen car to do other dirty deeds.) With the way crime goes around here, it wouldn’t be surprising.

But don’t use the scooters for bad stuff, people. Please. We want to have nice things. If you keep criming with them they might get taken away and we need them as accessories to our jackassery. Thank you.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
