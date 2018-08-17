Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 17, 2018

Downtown Shooting: One Man Killed Outside Mark Twain Hotel

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge A St. Louis firefighter hoses blood off the street after a deadly shooting downtown. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • A St. Louis firefighter hoses blood off the street after a deadly shooting downtown.

A man was shot dead this morning in the middle of downtown, just steps from a city police substation.

Officers heard the gunfire shortly before 11 a.m. and stepped outside to see the shooter still holding his pistol and the other man down on the North Ninth Street sidewalk, near the corner of Pine Street, police told reporters at the scene. The gunman was taken into custody without any other problems.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the men over a third person. A witness told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the dead man attacked the shooter, who squeezed off several rounds from his handgun as he started to fall.



A stray bullet blasted through the window of a hair salon next door to the Mark Twain Hotel, but no one else was wounded. The Mark Twain has long been a refuge to the city's down and out, and both men are believed to have stayed there.

click to enlarge A police sticker marks a bullet hole in the glass of Shah's Hair Salon. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • A police sticker marks a bullet hole in the glass of Shah's Hair Salon.

Police blocked off car traffic on Pine and Olive streets for a block in each direction, and they wrapped the crime scene on Ninth in a web of yellow tape, diverting lunch crowds through the busy neighborhood.

St. Louis firefighters hosed off the sidewalk before police opened up the block again at about 1 p.m. Police did not immediately release the names of the shooter or the man who was killed. They described the man who was killed as a black male in his 50s.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Edward Harris, 9, Rescued From Lumiere Pool Dies. Child Abuse Detectives Investigating Read More

  2. Someone Is Stealing SLU's Golf Carts, and Dr. Fred Pestello Is Alarmed Read More

  3. Ferguson's Jamaa Birth Village Is Laboring to Cut Mortality Rates for Black Mothers Read More

  4. Virtual Education Is Increasingly a Big Profit Center. But at What Cost to Students? Read More

  5. The Samurai Killer of South St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation