Friday, August 17, 2018

Edward Harris, 9, Rescued From Lumiere Pool Dies. Child Abuse Detectives Investigating

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 10:54 AM

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional information.

A boy who was pulled five days ago from a casino hotel's pool has died — and child abuse detectives are investigating.

Guests at HoteLumiere at the Arch spotted the nine-year-old on Sunday at the bottom of the indoor pool and worked frantically to rescue him. Following CPR, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

St. Louis police confirmed this morning that the boy, Edward Harris Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood, died on Wednesday. In a news release, police said detectives from the department's child abuse unit are investigating. Police released no other details.



Harris was the son St. Louis Firefighter Edward Harris Sr., a ten-year veteran, the fire department confirmed today.

"Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with one of our own," the fire department said in a statement posted to its social media accounts.

Harris' family has asked for privacy, the department added.


