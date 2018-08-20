Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 20, 2018

Maniac Swims the Mississippi — and Survives

Posted By on Mon, Aug 20, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge KMOV filmed the 41-year-old's return to land. - KMOV
  • KMOV
  • KMOV filmed the 41-year-old's return to land.

Some madman decided to swim across the Mississippi River — scaring his friend into thinking he'd drowned.

The unnamed 41-year-old slipped into the water on Sunday evening at the edge of Cliff Cave Park and set out for the Illinois side, Fox 2 reported. He had to angle himself upriver to fight the current.

Meanwhile, the friend, who couldn't find him and figured he was struggling for his life somewhere within the muddy water, called 911. That brought emergency responders from Mehville, St. Louis County and Jefferson County. News crews arrived.



Cliff Cave isn't exactly a place to jack around. People with a little history in the area remember it as the site of a tragic drowning of six people, including four boys, in 1993.

Somehow, this guy survived. Fox 2 reported that he told fire officials he swam to Illinois and back. Alexis Zotos of KMOV reports that he was helped ashore by boat.

He was checked out by paramedics, but was apparently OK.

KMOV.com
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Father of Mansur Ball-Bey Sues St. Louis, Officers Over Fatal Police Shooting Read More

  2. Downtown Shooting: One Man Killed Outside Mark Twain Hotel Read More

  3. Virtual Education Is Increasingly a Big Profit Center. But at What Cost to Students? Read More

  4. Edward Harris, 9, Rescued From Lumiere Pool Dies. Child Abuse Detectives Investigating Read More

  5. Someone Is Stealing SLU's Golf Carts, and Dr. Fred Pestello Is Alarmed Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation