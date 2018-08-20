Maniac Swims the Mississippi — and Survives

click to enlarge
KMOV filmed the 41-year-old's return to land.
Some madman decided to swim across the Mississippi River — scaring his friend into thinking he'd drowned.
The unnamed 41-year-old slipped into the water on Sunday evening at the edge of Cliff Cave Park and set out for the Illinois side, Fox 2 reported
. He had to angle himself upriver to fight the current.
Meanwhile, the friend, who couldn't find him and figured he was struggling for his life somewhere within the muddy water, called 911. That brought emergency responders from Mehville, St. Louis County and Jefferson County. News crews arrived.
Cliff Cave isn't exactly a place to jack around. People with a little history in the area remember it as the site of a tragic drowning of six people
, including four boys, in 1993.
Somehow, this guy survived. Fox 2 reported that he told fire officials he swam to Illinois and back. Alexis Zotos of KMOV reports that
he was helped ashore by boat.
He was checked out by paramedics, but was apparently OK.
