Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Boy Who Cried Trolley Says 'a Couple More Months' Til Opening

Posted By on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 1:15 PM

The trolley was sighted in the wild this weekend .... but don't get your hopes up just yet. - VIA SCREENSHOT
  • VIA SCREENSHOT
  • The trolley was sighted in the wild this weekend .... but don't get your hopes up just yet.

If you're like us, your social-media streams this weekend were filled with heartening videos of the long-awaited, eagerly anticipated Loop trolley hurtling down Delmar.

Finally! you thought. Almost three years after construction ceased, it seemed as if trolley backers would finally hit the August target they announced earlier this summer (after pushing back from "late spring" and then again from July).





Au contraire.

Today Loop impresario Joe Edwards — the developer who owns many businesses in the neighborhood (the Pageant, Delmar Hall, Blueberry Hill, et al) and the guy who willed the trolley into federal funding and, one assumes someday, existence — went on St. Louis on the Air and acknowledged that the trolley likely won't be running until mid-autumn.

"It's coming very soon," Edwards told host Don Marsh. "Within a couple of months would be my prediction. I hate to predict, but that's my prediction."

A couple of months, one must acknowledge, connotes mid-October. Or maybe even after that. Certainly after Oktoberfest is over, the World Series is but a memory, and winter is coming.

Edwards should really stop making predictions like this; history tells us that he's just setting himself up for failure. The only solid move at this point is to say that the trolley will be done in 2035 and then if it happens before then we can all just be excited about it.

But Edwards, who appeared on the show with the Loop's newly hired executive director, Rachelle L'Ecuyer, made a few other predictions while he was at it:

— On traffic: "The traffic won't be an issue, actually. It'll run the same speed as cars."

— On the potential danger to bicycles: "I think with time people will be reeducated again. Other cities have the same thing. After the first few months, people will realize you have to cross at a 45-degree angle and it's not dangerous at all."

— On the trolley's benefits: "It might even help bring an extra convention or two to St. Louis." Edwards posits that out-of-towners will be excited to learn we have a new trolley line connecting one of the nation's great streets and great parks. "Oh, they just put this new vintage trolley system in," he told Marsh he imagined them saying. Let's book it!

So, folks, you heard it here first ... well, this time at least. Check back in October to see how these predictions work out. And don't forget to bring your protractor; you might need it to calculate those 45-degree angles.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In St. Louis, Lime Bikes Get Sliced Up Like, Well, Limes Read More

  2. Tower Grove South Poop Prankster Battles Porch Pirates Read More

  3. City to Change 'Nuisance Property' Policy After No-Knock Raid on Wrong House Read More

  4. Maniac Swims the Mississippi — and Survives Read More

  5. Danny Keyes Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Downtown Friday Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation